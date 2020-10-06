Arden Shaffer

Arden R. Shaffer, 90, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in her home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Arden was born in Chicago on Feb. 12, 1930, daughter of Dr. Earl E.R. and Verna (Tyler) Downing. She graduated from high school. Arden married her first husband, Lawrence A. Linnebach in December 1947, which ended in divorce. She later married Neal F. Werner in November 1960. Sadly, Neal passed away in July of 1992. During these years, Arden was a homemaker and raised her family. She lived in Baker City, Oregon for 30 years before moving to Lake Havasu City, where she spent the last 15 years. She was also a lifetime member of the Mormon Church. On Nov. 27, 1999, Arden married William R. Shaffer and gained seven more adult children.

Arden loved animals, gardening, cooking, sewing, and laughing. At age 88, she discovered her biological family and learned she was the eldest to 15 younger siblings; most of whom are still living.

Arden is survived by her husband, William R. Shaffer; children, Nedra D. Goedhart, Jamie S. Werner, Elizabeth Rasania, Robert Shafer, Joseph Shaffer, and Andrew Shaffer; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, three sisters, one brother and two sons.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store