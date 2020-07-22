1/1
Arthur Chris Anderson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, July 13, 2020 Arthur "Chris" Anderson, loving father, grandfather and proud Navy Veteran, passed away at age 74.
Arthur was born on April 29, 1946 in Williamsburg, MA to Vernon Lloyd and Emilie W. Anderson. Arthur joined the Navy at the age of 19 in 1965. Arthur had a 30 year career with the Navy and retired in 1995 as a Chief Petty Officer. He continued to work with the Navy as a civilian until 2002 when he retired and moved to Lake Havasu City.
Arthur had a passion for fishing, Nascar, Star Trek, Garfield, a good cheeseburger, and road tripping adventures with his long time friend Paul. This included visiting as many VFW posts as possible. His neighbors and friends were quick to add that he was a giant teddy bear and would help anyone.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father and his mother. He is survived by his brother David Anderson, his two daughters Pamela L. Anderson and Laura M. Araza and his three grandchildren Brendon M. Anderson, Rustin L. Araza, and Brittany L. Anderson.
Arthur will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved