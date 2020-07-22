On Monday, July 13, 2020 Arthur "Chris" Anderson, loving father, grandfather and proud Navy Veteran, passed away at age 74.
Arthur was born on April 29, 1946 in Williamsburg, MA to Vernon Lloyd and Emilie W. Anderson. Arthur joined the Navy at the age of 19 in 1965. Arthur had a 30 year career with the Navy and retired in 1995 as a Chief Petty Officer. He continued to work with the Navy as a civilian until 2002 when he retired and moved to Lake Havasu City.
Arthur had a passion for fishing, Nascar, Star Trek, Garfield, a good cheeseburger, and road tripping adventures with his long time friend Paul. This included visiting as many VFW posts as possible. His neighbors and friends were quick to add that he was a giant teddy bear and would help anyone.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father and his mother. He is survived by his brother David Anderson, his two daughters Pamela L. Anderson and Laura M. Araza and his three grandchildren Brendon M. Anderson, Rustin L. Araza, and Brittany L. Anderson.
Arthur will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.