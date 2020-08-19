Arthur N. Gutierrez, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal life on Aug. 14, 2020 at the age of 66 after courageously fighting his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Art was born Dec. 5, 1953 in Los Angeles. He was the second youngest child of nine to Gloria and Manford. Art grew up in Norwalk, California and attended Excelsior High School, graduating in 1972. He met the love of his life, Joan, in 1977 and married in 1979, beginning their beautiful journey together. Art and Joan were blessed with two wonderful children and decided to move their family to Lake Havasu City in 1994.

Earlier in life, Art made his living in heavy equipment sales before he worked his way to the store manager position at a local heavy equipment rental company. Art loved his work, his customers, and the people he worked with. You may know Art in the office by his warm reception or the delicious aroma of his wife's home cooked and packed meals he would bring in for lunch.

As a longtime resident of Lake Havasu City, Art enjoyed all the activities Havasu had to offer. He was an active boater and loved to sunrise cruise with his dog, Jersey, on their personal watercraft. He was a family man, through and through. Art's positive energy would always radiate throughout the space. He was never short for a quick joke and was always striving to make those around him smile. Art was constantly finding an opportunity to teach life lessons or offer sound advice to the kids around him.

Art is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joan, his son Nicholas, his daughter and son-in-law Kristen and Justin, his grandson Rowan, his sisters Ellen and Judy, his brothers Tom and Mel, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.

All who knew him loved him dearly and will never forget the seemingly effortless way he would fill the room with positivity. Art's wit, humor, thoughtfulness, kindness, and selflessness played out as he always put his family and friends first.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.



