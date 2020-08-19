1/1
Arthur Gutierrez
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur N. Gutierrez, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal life on Aug. 14, 2020 at the age of 66 after courageously fighting his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Art was born Dec. 5, 1953 in Los Angeles. He was the second youngest child of nine to Gloria and Manford. Art grew up in Norwalk, California and attended Excelsior High School, graduating in 1972. He met the love of his life, Joan, in 1977 and married in 1979, beginning their beautiful journey together. Art and Joan were blessed with two wonderful children and decided to move their family to Lake Havasu City in 1994.
Earlier in life, Art made his living in heavy equipment sales before he worked his way to the store manager position at a local heavy equipment rental company. Art loved his work, his customers, and the people he worked with. You may know Art in the office by his warm reception or the delicious aroma of his wife's home cooked and packed meals he would bring in for lunch.
As a longtime resident of Lake Havasu City, Art enjoyed all the activities Havasu had to offer. He was an active boater and loved to sunrise cruise with his dog, Jersey, on their personal watercraft. He was a family man, through and through. Art's positive energy would always radiate throughout the space. He was never short for a quick joke and was always striving to make those around him smile. Art was constantly finding an opportunity to teach life lessons or offer sound advice to the kids around him.
Art is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joan, his son Nicholas, his daughter and son-in-law Kristen and Justin, his grandson Rowan, his sisters Ellen and Judy, his brothers Tom and Mel, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
All who knew him loved him dearly and will never forget the seemingly effortless way he would fill the room with positivity. Art's wit, humor, thoughtfulness, kindness, and selflessness played out as he always put his family and friends first.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved