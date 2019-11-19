|
Arthur Joseph Nissen, 84, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. Arthur was born on March 20, 1936 to Arthur and Theresa in Manhattan, New York.
Arthur met and married the love of his life, Denise Pierrette Texier. They were married in La Rochelle, France, and shared 61 years of marriage together. They were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He served 20 years and retired from the United States Army in 1974. He was a member of the VFW and The Moose Lodge.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; Arthur and Theresa Nissen, his son; David Nissen and his sisters; Judy Gallo and Madelyn Nissen.
Arthur is survived by his wife; Denise P. Nissen, son; Roger J. Nissen (Donna), daughter; Linda M. Donnellon (Rick), daughter-in-law; Sherry Nissen, grandchildren; Ian Nissen, Tyler Nissen, Megan Nissen, Tim McGuire, Diedre Blancarte (Andrew) and Chase Nissen, great-grandchildren; Delaney McGuire and Peyton McGuire.
Donations can be made in Arthur's name to Lake Havasu Schools, Lake Havasu Humane Society and St. Judes.
