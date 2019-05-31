Home

Audrey Fern "Aud" Zimmer Obituary
Audrey "Aud" Fern Zimmer, 95, passed away on May 20, 2019 at her home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born on August 27, 1923 in Red Bluff, California to Jesse and Garnett Selvester.
Audrey married the love of her life, Robert Allen Zimmer in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They were married 65 years and were blessed with 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.
Audrey enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, sewing, cooking, puzzles and reading. She and Robert spent time traveling across the United States, Europe and Mexico.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Allen Zimmer, her parents; Jesse and Garnett Selvester; her daughter; Mary Ann Scott, her brothers; Forrest Selvester, Vernon Selvester and David Lewis, and her sister; Echo Lowe.
She is survived by her daughters; Garnet Loya and Betty Cochran.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
