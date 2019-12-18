|
|
Barbara (Bradley) Chambers, born on Feb. 18, 1925, died peacefully in her home this week after a long, eventful and purposeful life.
She spent the first half of her life in northern Michigan, born in Boyne City, grew up in Charlevoix and had a successful career as a registered nurse at a variety of hospitals in Traverse City. Barbara was a graduate of Mercy Central School of Nursing in Grand Rapids. She was married to the late Gerald Chambers in May 1947 and was the mother of six children. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 1979 with her husband where she worked at the Havasu and Kingman Regional Medical Centers until she was well into her 70s. Barbara will be remembered as a strong, successful woman who believed in doing her best and expecting the best of those around her. She had an amazing laugh, loved to dance and was always there if you needed her. She cried at sad movies and loved to gamble. She was not someone who could be idle for long and her hands were always busy knitting or doing crafts.
Barbara was deeply loved and is survived by her son Jerry Chambers and his wife Linda; and her daughters Tricia Sheehy, Michelle Chambers and her wife Donna Tramontozzi, Beki Kreager and her husband Don, and Janene Samp and her husband Kenny as well as her seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband and her son Robert. A private memorial service will be held in Spring 2020.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Barbara's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019