Barbara LaVelle passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020. She was 85 years young and is survived by Thomas LaVelle, her husband of almost 65 years.
Proud mother of three girls: Lori Crandall of Fallbrook, California, Tami LaVelle of Lake Havasu City, and Jodi Costello of Discovery Bay, California. She has six grandchildren (one deceased) and one great-grandson.
She was born and raised in North Hollywood, California and attended the University of Southern California. In 1955, she married Tom LaVelle and they began their life together. They raised their family in Costa Mesa, California and In 2000, they moved to Lake Havasu City where they built their home in 2003.
She enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and made many trips in it, including Alaska in 2018 and North Carolina last year. She loved to travel to the wine areas of California, Oregon and Washington. She was an active member in the London Bridgers RV Club. Barbara loved to travel and take cruises. She was able to take trips to many parts of the world with Tom while on his business trips. She spent last New Years on a cruise to the Mexican Riviera.
Barbara belonged to the Republican Women's Club, The Elks Club-Elkettes, Marine Corps League-Auxiliary, and enjoyed being a member of the Lake Havasu Yacht Club
An inspiration to many, Barbara loved life and will be missed by the many lasting friendships she made.
There will be a celebration of life for Barbara at a later date.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020