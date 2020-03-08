|
Barbara Elizabeth Alvord was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 19, 1930 and passed away February 11, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born to parents, Orran Alonzo Toone and Margaret Catherine Howell.
Mother of five children; Margaret Deborah (Strub) (deceased): Jonathan Craig (deceased); Wendy Patricia (Klapp); Warren Michael; and James Breck.
Grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a dedicated Lake Havasu Pioneer and loved music, directed choir and could remember nearly every song she heard.
She was the first female agency manager for Equitable Life Insurance. Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints serving in many capacities. She also taught swimming in some form for 75 years.
From June 1965 in Lake Havasu, she organized Havasu's first Red Cross Swimming Instruction, taught physical education at Smoketree Elementary, was Havasu's first fitness instructor, also Community Organizer, Theater Director, LDS Church Organizer, Cake Decorator, and 1971 Ladies Golf Club Champion. An inspiration to many, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020