Barbara Lee Peterson
1930 - 2020
Barbara Lee Peterson passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2020. She was born November 30, 1930 in Santa Monica, California to parents Vern and Dorothy Hubbard, and grew up in Venice Beach.
She worked various jobs over many years but her priority was always her home and family. While raising her daughters she was the assistant manager of the student store at a local middle school so she would have the same schedule as them, with weekends, holidays and summers off.
When she and Pete retired in 1990 they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where she fell in love with the desert and enjoyed the Roadrunners and quail in her yard.
She spent her last two years at Prestige Assisted Living in Henderson, Nevada where the wonderful, caring staff took excellent care of her, and she made a dear friend, Dorothy.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 63 years, Meredith "Pete" Peterson.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Peterson and Laurie Burgstahler (Wayne); granddaughter Jessica Dodd (Kevin); and great grandchildren Kaylynn and Everett.
Per Barbara's request, no services will be held and burial will be private.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
