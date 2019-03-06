Benny "Ben" Francis Bankston, 66, passed away on March 5, 2019 in Lake Havasu City with his family by his side. Ben was born on Sept. 21, 1952 in Camp Atterbury, Indiana to Ben Milton Joseph Bankston and Margarete Anna Buchholtz.

He attended college and got his bachelor's degree in science and economics. Ben went on to serve proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1976. He then worked for the USPS, and in the finance industry for more than 30 years. Ben was a fun-loving father and grandfather. His hobbies included hunting, and camping. He was an avid bass fisherman and won several tournaments here in Lake Havasu. He loved to laugh and joke around with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor. He absolutely loved spending time with grandchildren. He loved to teach his grandchildren how to fish.

He is survived by children, Christopher (Tammy) Bankston, Tiffany McClemans, Briana (Chad) Sutherland, and Whitney (Andrew) Goligowski; and grandchildren, Cameron, Dylan, Jadelyn, Gavin, Rylee, Hayden, Tenley, Irie-Ana, and Harper. Ben was preceded in death by his parents.

Our family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at the hospital for taking such good care of him throughout the years. We'd also like to thank Beacon of Hope Hospice for all of their loving help and care. He will be missed by us all.

A memorial service will be held Friday March 8, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Ben's Family at www.MohaveMemorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary