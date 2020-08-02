Bernice Ruth Larson passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the age of 90 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born in Huntington Park, California on October 27, 1929 to Troy and Bertha Hunter.
Bernice grew up in California where she met her true love, Robert Larson. They were married in June of 1950 and were blessed with 36 years together. They became Pioneers of Havasu when they relocated to Lake Havasu City in 1972. Bernice worked at McCulloch Corporation for many years. They enjoyed traveling, boating and spending time with family & friends. Bernice enjoyed playing cards and having lunch with her girlfriends. She was a kind and sweet person.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband; Robert Larson, parents; Troy and Bertha Hunter, and her son; Lance Larson.
She is survived by her daughters; Launa (Art) Lyon and Linda (Russell) Robinson, grandchildren; Nic (Amber) Lyon, Kevin (Nikki) Lyon, and Michael and Breanna Larson, as well as her great-grandchildren; Madison, Austin, and Crew.
Thank you to Hospice and Jasmine for the care they have given to mom. The family requests that any donations be made to Hospice of Havasu in Bernice's name.
"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be; so he put his arms around you, and whispered, 'Come to me.' With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best."
