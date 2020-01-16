|
Betsy Lou Maze, 68, passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 3, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City. Betsy was married to the love of her life John E. Maze on Jan. 17, 1970. He passed away two years ago on Feb. 9, 2018.
Betsy was an avid and active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club and head of the arts and crafts activities. Betsy and John enjoyed hunting and restoring old cars in Wyoming before retiring to Lake Havasu City. Betsy graduated from school in S. California. She is survived by two older sisters and a younger brother.
Her celebration of life is to be held at the local Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. where she will be reunited in peace with her loving husband.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020