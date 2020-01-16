Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Maze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Lou Maze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Lou Maze Obituary
Betsy Lou Maze, 68, passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 3, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City. Betsy was married to the love of her life John E. Maze on Jan. 17, 1970. He passed away two years ago on Feb. 9, 2018.
Betsy was an avid and active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club and head of the arts and crafts activities. Betsy and John enjoyed hunting and restoring old cars in Wyoming before retiring to Lake Havasu City. Betsy graduated from school in S. California. She is survived by two older sisters and a younger brother.
Her celebration of life is to be held at the local Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. where she will be reunited in peace with her loving husband.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -