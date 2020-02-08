|
Betsy Prestage passed away peacefully at home on January 29th surrounded by her four children. Betsy was a kind, supportive, and strong person. She was well liked by everyone who knew her. As a widow at the age of 25 she devoted her life to raising her children. Her strengths and strong sense of family has been an inspiration and source of comfort to all of them.
They lovingly called her "The Queen Bee", and was a legend to all her friends and family.
She is survived by her sons, Phil and Ed, both of Lake Havasu, her daughters Patty of Olalla Washington and Becky of Yakima Washington, as well as numerous grandchildren. To honor her wishes there will be no service held. In lieu of flowers, Betsy has requested donations to Hospice of Havasu.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020