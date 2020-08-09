Beloved Havasu Pioneer, Beverly Ann Standal, 82, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Beverly was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on November 17, 1937, she was the second eldest daughter of 7 to Henry and Ethel Kern. After graduating from high school, Beverly married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Standal on January 19, 1957. The courageous duo ventured out into the world in pursuit of a prosperous life, ultimately settling in Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1972. Seeking to keep their 6 children occupied and entertained in a small town, Bev and Ken owned and operated the Cinema Theater, Robin Hood Ice Cream, and Lake Havasu Roller Rink. In addition to owning and operating locally owned businesses, Beverly worked and volunteered in the medical field.
Grandma Standal was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Rosary Makers at Our Lady of the Lake. The grandma of 42 enjoyed her family, traveling, crafts, playing cards, reading murder mysteries, and spending summers at the Twin Pines cabin with the love of her life, Ken.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Kenneth Standal; children, Jerry (Kellie) Standal, Dan (Terra) Standal, Kenny (Julie) Standal, Pam (Bodie) Cox, Jackie (Mike) Ingle, and Tim (Shawna) Standal; 28 grandchildren and14 great grandchildren.
There will be a Catholic Mass held for Beverly at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City.
"Some glad morning when this life is over, I'll fly away,
To a home on God's celestial shore, I'll fly away.
Just a few more weary days and then, I'll fly away,
To a land where joy shall never end, I'll fly away.
When I die, Hallelujah by and by, I'll fly away!"
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Beverly's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.