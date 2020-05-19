Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Beverly Jean Cameron

Beverly Jean Cameron Obituary
Beverly Jean Cameron, 92, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on May 9, 2020 at the Polidori House.
Beverly was born on Jan. 5, 1928 in Joliet, Illinois, daughter of Anthony and Lowella (Hill) Altiery. She graduated from high school and later owned a care home. Beverly loved helping people, and was loved by many people here in the Lake Havasu community.She also enjoyed painting as a hobby.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Lynn Gautereaux; son, Dennis Vogen; 3 grandsons, Jeramey Gautereaux, Robby Gautereaux, and Corey Gautereaux; and sisters, Donna Moeller and Rene Altiery.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date to honor Beverly's life.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Beverly's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020
