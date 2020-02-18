|
|
Beverly Tilston, 90, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, in Lake Havasu City.
Beverly is survived by her son Gregory Tilston (Pamela Tilston), of Lake Havasu CIty; her daughter Sherri Harsh (Marvin Harsh), of Spencer, Indiana; her three grandchildren Kimberly Rogers (Mike Rogers), Gary Weeks, and Bridgett Milner (Alan Milner); and her four great-grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia Stratman and North and Quorra Milner. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, also of Lake Havasu City; and her daughter Terri Weeks (John Weeks), of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Beverly was born March 16, 1929 in Bensenville, Illinois, to parents Edna Alma Valbert and James Roy Valbert. She was their eldest child, followed by her three sisters (Shirley, Nancy, and Patsy Valbert) and brother (James Valbert). She attended elementary and junior high school in Thompson, Illinois; and graduated high school in Chicago. After meeting her husband Charles and marrying in 1947, they moved to Batavia, Illinois and then Merrillville, Indiana, where they raised their three children. She worked in the Jonas E. Salk Elementary cafeteria for many years, retiring as the head cook.
Beverly was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always had a warm smile and kind word for anyone she met. She was quick to laugh and always game for an adventure. Beverly was a social, active person who was deeply involved in her church for the majority of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, cooking, and outdoors. Her family and friends will always remember her as an outgoing and caring person.
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, with a reception to follow. Pastor Craig Corbin will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Beverly's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beverly's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020