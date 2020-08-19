1/1
Billie Irene Mullin
1925 - 2020
Billie Irene Mullin, 94, passed away Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. Billie was born Aug. 18, 1925 in Holland, Texas to Charles and Margaret Kadlic.
She married the love of her life, Charles "Dick" Richard Mullin in Las Vegas, Jan. 11, 1969. Together, they shared 51 years of marriage and were blessed with their son Doug, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Billie and Dick built their house in Lake Havasu City in 1989 and moved here full time in 1994.
She worked for over 30 years in banking with Security Pacific and Bank of America.
Billie is survived by her husband Dick and her son Doug.
She enjoyed bowling, R.V. camping and cruise ship trips. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Christian Women's Group.
Billie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
