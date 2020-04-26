|
|
Billy J. Travelstead
Sept. 25, 1937 –
Billy J. Travelstead, age 82, passed away at his home with his wife, Sonia and daughter, Tami by his side. Bill was born in New Harmony. lndiana on September 25, 1937 to Maurice and Anna Travelstead.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sonia, their two (2) daughters, Terri and Tami, his three (3) brothers Denny, Don and Charlie, one (1) sister Margaret Jeffcoat, seven (7) grandchildren and twelve (12) great grandchildren Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Tina, who passed away September 22, 2006 and brother Maurice who passed away May 11, 1991.
Bill quit school at age 17 and joined the Navy September 29, 1954, through January 16, 1959. He served on the USS Gregory DD802 for 5 years as a Gunner Mate and a Rescue Swimmer. While Bill was still in the Navy, he decided to go back to school and get his GED. While Bill was in the Navy, he met his wife, Sonia on a blind date. They met on March 3, 1957 and married December 8, 1957. They were married 62 yrs. Bill worked as a Master Mechanic at the City of Pasadena, Fullerton and lrvine. He worked there for 45 years. After they retired, the Travelstead's moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he pursued his passion of fishing and fishing tournaments.
Bill was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. A celebration of Life and a grave side service will take place here in Lake Havasu at a later date.
His Wife and family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Billy J. Travelstead's name to Hospice of Havasu, P.O. Box 592, Lake Havasu City AZ. 86405
Words are unable to tell you how wonderful Hospice of Havasu were in caring for Bill and his family. The whole staff was a God send. A special thank you to Linda, John and Ryan.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020