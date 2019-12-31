|
|
Blake William Ingraham, 21, of Lake Havasu City died on Dec 4, 2019, as a result from a single-car accident in Needles, California. He was born in San Dimas, California, the son of Dustin and Michaelann (Sharrai) Ingraham. He graduated from Lake Havasu City in 2016 and then started working in the family business (Monstrous Pizza) as a pizza expert for more than three years.
Blake was a kindhearted soft-spoken soul. He enjoyed video games, watching Youtube, playing W.O.W and hanging out with his sister but most of all he liked listening to heavy metal music and learning new songs on his electric guitar that he built with his G-pa. He also had an outstanding memory, memorizing more than 1,300 numbers in Pi, over a three-month period, to the song "One" from Metallica. He will forever be remembered for his willingness to help others, doing crazy things on a whim and for just being him.
Blake is survived by his father, Dustin, of Eastvale, California; his mother, Michaelann, and his sister Megan Ingraham both of Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Services will be held Monday Jan.6th 2020, at the LDS church 504 Acoma Blvd N., Lake Havasu, Visitation is at 9 a.m. and funeral at 10 a.m. Celebration of life, location TBA at funeral, will immediately follow interment at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Heavy metal stickers are requested to adorn Blake's casket in person or can be sent to General Delivery/Blake Ingraham, 1750 N McCulloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.
Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020