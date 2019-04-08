Our beautiful son, Bobbie Lee Smith, passed away the evening of Monday, January 28, 2019. He was 27 years old. Bobbie is survived by his mother Terrie Haas, his father Bob Smith, his step-father, Homer Haas, brothers, Ronnie Smith, Ryan Ong, Cody Haas, Clayton Haas, and his sister Frankie Smith-Wiseman. He is also survived by his three daughters, Candace Leigh-Ann Smith, Scarlet Mae Smith, and Hannah Renee Smith.

Bobbie loved to be always moving. As soon as he could stand, he was jumping. As soon as he could walk, he was running. Bobbie was always there to help friends with whatever they needed him for. Bobbie was extremely loving, sensitive, and proud of his three daughters – they were his heart and joy.

Now Bobbie, finally, is at rest, and we hold him close within us. Please hold him close, as we do, in your mind and your spirit. Remember the meaning of this tragedy. If a young man or woman says maybe I'll kill myself, tell someone. Don't leave him alone. It's not a game; it's a symptom. And let us find and encourage within ourselves, within our society, those gifts that make each of us special.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 2791 Inca Dr., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406, Saturday, February 9, 2019; beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobbie's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention www.afsp.org a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

