Mrs. Bobby Dean Dawson, a Lake Havasu City resident of 23 years, went into the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, May 13. After two months of determination to overcome the effects of a March 11 stroke, Bobby succumbed to pneumonia.

Bobby, an active member of the American Legion – Post 81 Auxiliary, spent many years working alongside her husband Bill Dawson, former American Legion Arizona State vice commander, supporting local and statewide activities. Generous, kind, and fun-loving, Bobby was also active in the Red Hats and "The Classy Ladies" social clubs.

Bobby Dawson is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Dawson, daughter Janis Perry and grandson Jackson Dean Perry, daughter-in-law Jeanine Perry and grandson Jeffrey Jacob Perry, and brother Nick Hopkins, all of California. Bobby is predeceased by her son James Jeffrey Perry and sister Debra Neibaur Brown. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend, Bobby will forever be in the hearts of her family, extended family and friends.

A local celebration of life event will be held in her honor in October at the American Legion of Lake Havasu. An earlier event will be held at her daughter's home in California on June 22.

Memorial donations can be made in honor of Bobby Dawson to the American Legion Post – 81 Auxiliary of Lake Havasu City. Published in Today's News Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary