Bobby Owen Lindsey was called home to be with the Lord peacefully January 20, 2020 at Abrazo Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 59. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona at St. Joseph's Hospital to James Carold Lindsey and Joan Lorraine Threhearne Lindsey. Bobby was an Arizona native and resided in Lake Havasu City. He attended St. Catherine's Grade School and St. Mary's High School.
He was in the food industry his whole life. Bobby was proud to own and manage a catering business at the Desert Bar called Bobby's Off the Grill. Bobby was known by his family and friends as a fun outdoors guy. He had a passion for vehicles, off-roading, fishing, boating and toys.
Bobby is survived by his five brothers and sisters; Deanna Lindsey Gray from Ahwatukee, Gary Lindsey from Tempe, Linda Highland from Ahwatukee, Jimmy Lindsey from Laveen and George Lindsey from Ahwatukee.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Carold Lindsey and Joan Lorraine Lindsey.
There will be a graveside service February 8, 2020 at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM. Father Chauncey Winkler will be offering words of comfort.
Bobby's Celebration of Life reception will be held, February 8, 2020, from 4:30 – 7:00 PM at the Club House, 2270 E. Canterbury Road, Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86404.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020