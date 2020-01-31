|
Bonnie was preceded in passing by her daughter Kelly Ancelet. She is survived by her husband of 40 years. Wayne Foster, son Brian Foster, daughter Catee Foster, grandchildren Justin, Jacob, Sara, Kayla, Ashleen and Hailey, great-grandchildren Ryder and Ms. Emily. She also is survived by her extended family Kathy and Rick Powell, Nancy and George.
Bonnie was always outgoing and friendly. She always saw the good in people and never judged. She will be forever missed and loved. Humanity has lost a great individual. Heaven has gained another angel. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who will always always love her. No regrets.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020