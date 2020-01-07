|
Bonnie Toon, age 75, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, in hospice care at home. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Bonnie was born on Jan. 12, 1944 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. On Sept. 7, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, William Toon, in San Diego, California. During their 56 years of marriage they enjoyed many experiences together. Bonnie loved going camping, dancing and spending time with her family.
She was employed with the Poway Unified School District, United States Postal Service, and Southwest Recreation.
Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband Bill, their children Shannon Marcos and Billy Toon, including their grandchildren Nicole, Amanda and Tayler. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Velma Caldwell, and her sister Dottie.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Havasu Community Health Foundation (Dementia Connection).
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Bonnie's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020