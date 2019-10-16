|
|
On Oct. 10, 2019, surrounded by his children and mother, Bradley Allen Meger lost his battle with cancer.
Brad was born in the small town of Pipestone, Minnesota in 1953 to Orline and Donald Meger. He moved to Lake Havasu City with his family in 1968 and graduated from Lake Havasu High School in 1972. He met his soulmate, Lesli Jo Sullivan and they had four children. They moved to Mammoth Lakes, California and together they worked side by side doing construction and created Meger Speaker Company. Lesli passed away suddenly in 2004 and Brad moved his family back to Arizona to be closer to his parents.
Brad was a craftsman, building anything from wood tables to houses. He loved creating things and always had a project on hand. He also loved anything to do with outdoors and automotive. You could always find him in the garage working on his truck or building something new.
Brad is preceded in death by his father; Don, stepfather; William McFadden, his wife; Lesli, his mother and father-in-law; Linda (Sullivan) and Jim O'Connor, his father-in-law; John Sullivan Sr. and his wife Franny.
Brad is survived by his mother; Orline McFadden, his children; Tara Grady, Kyl Meger, Klay Meger, Katy Anderson (Meger) and her husband Colton, his sister; Lynn Juneau (Meger) and her husband Greg, his bother in law; John L. Sullivan and his wife Siobhan.
In lieu of any services, Brad would like for his friends and family to enjoy a beer in his memory and reminisce on the good times that were shared.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019