1/1
Brandon John Renzelman
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon John Renzelman was the greatest son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend that anyone could ever ask for. He came to Lake Havasu City for "No Bad Days." He worked at Marathon Staffing and was being trained to move up the ranks.
His greatest joys were his dog Skyy, Kathleen, food, music, games, his car and all kinds of outdoor activities. He will be loved and missed forever.
There will be a funeral and burial at Fairmont Cemetery, Denver, Colorado, on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
Rock on Brandon. AKA LIMITLIZZ

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved