Brandon John Renzelman was the greatest son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend that anyone could ever ask for. He came to Lake Havasu City for "No Bad Days." He worked at Marathon Staffing and was being trained to move up the ranks.

His greatest joys were his dog Skyy, Kathleen, food, music, games, his car and all kinds of outdoor activities. He will be loved and missed forever.

There will be a funeral and burial at Fairmont Cemetery, Denver, Colorado, on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

Rock on Brandon. AKA LIMITLIZZ



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store