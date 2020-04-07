|
Brian Michael Hollman, 70, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Brian was born Jan. 13, 1950 at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, New York. He was the son of Merritt and Marguerite (Hulse) Hollman.
Brian attended and graduated (1968) from Babylon High School in Babylon, New York. He joined the Airforce (1968- 1973) and was first stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. He later transferred to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas where he achieved the rank of staff sergeant. Brian worked on the flight line of the Strategic Air Command Base. He worked as a cook in the Con-Commissioned Officer's Club (NCO), and also as a dietician in the hospital. After Brian was honorably discharged from the Air Force, he learned his trade as an electrician for traffic and safety when living in Texas. After moving back to Long Island, New York, he worked for the state of New York for several years, eventually joining IBEW Local Union 25 for 35 years as a Journeyman electrician in the same field. Brian married Leslie S. (Braun) Hollman, November 30, 1979 in Babylon, NY. They were married 40 years. He enjoyed with his family fishing, woodwork, camping, and cooking. Brian is survived by his wife, Leslie Hollman; children, Craig Hollman, John Kucin, and Randy Kucin; brothers, Robert Hollman and Donald Hollman; and Sister Maureen Hollman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Marguerite Hollman.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Brian's family at www.mohave memorial.com. Arrangement were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020