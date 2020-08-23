1/1
Bruce Haas
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Haas passed on from this life quietly in his own home on "Mondee" August 17, 2020. Everyone who knew Bruce knows about his one of a kind personality. Under that thick skin was a kind heart that loved his family.
"He who dies with the most toys wins!" is the motto he loved and laughed at over the years. He certainly lived up to it in his short 71 years with us. He loved to collect toys of all sorts over his lifetime from the motorized (motorcycles, remote control planes, dune buggies, and boats) to electronics (video game consoles, computers, tablets, and big screen tvs) to his hobbies (bowling gear, billiards tables, golf clubs, hunting/fishing gear, and even farming)!
Bruce was born on March 9, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA, but lived part of his childhood near Parker, Arizona and became an Arizona "native" for the last 20 years of his life after retiring from the Bakersfield Fire Department as an Engineer. While enjoying the "dry heat" in Lake Havasu City, he helped form a motorcycle club and was passionate about riding his Victory whenever he could.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and was awarded 2 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for his brave and honorable service to the country he was passionate about. Bruce is survived by 3 sisters, 1 brother, and 4 children (Shannon, Tania, Van, and Amanda). He was also a grandfather 8 times over and loved to talk about the legacy his descendants will carry on.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Bruce's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were place in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved