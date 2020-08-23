Bruce Haas passed on from this life quietly in his own home on "Mondee" August 17, 2020. Everyone who knew Bruce knows about his one of a kind personality. Under that thick skin was a kind heart that loved his family.
"He who dies with the most toys wins!" is the motto he loved and laughed at over the years. He certainly lived up to it in his short 71 years with us. He loved to collect toys of all sorts over his lifetime from the motorized (motorcycles, remote control planes, dune buggies, and boats) to electronics (video game consoles, computers, tablets, and big screen tvs) to his hobbies (bowling gear, billiards tables, golf clubs, hunting/fishing gear, and even farming)!
Bruce was born on March 9, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA, but lived part of his childhood near Parker, Arizona and became an Arizona "native" for the last 20 years of his life after retiring from the Bakersfield Fire Department as an Engineer. While enjoying the "dry heat" in Lake Havasu City, he helped form a motorcycle club and was passionate about riding his Victory whenever he could.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and was awarded 2 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for his brave and honorable service to the country he was passionate about. Bruce is survived by 3 sisters, 1 brother, and 4 children (Shannon, Tania, Van, and Amanda). He was also a grandfather 8 times over and loved to talk about the legacy his descendants will carry on.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Bruce's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
