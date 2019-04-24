Bruno Joseph Sinkus went home to his Heavenly Father on April 12, 2019 at age 90. Bruno was born on June 18, 1928 in Richmond Township, Michigan.

Bruno was a man filled with faith, hope and love and he generously shared his hugs, kisses and smiles with family and friends. Every person that met Bruno was touched by his spirit. Bruno spent the last 20 years giving to people in the community. He worked in the soup kitchen, volunteered in the hospital auxiliary, brought communion to homebound parishioners, participated in the youth group and bible studies and sang in the church choir. Bruno wore his cross pendant daily and crafted very special crosses which he gave to friends and family. Bruno always chose life and continuously challenged himself to learn, to give, to experience and to listen. Each day Bruno spent time with Jesus and prayed for everyone in his life and the world.

Bruno's greatest joy was his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Sinkus, and his sons, Michael Sinkus and John Sinkus. Bruno was married to his "sweetheart" for 57 years. Bruno is survived by his children and their families; Paula (Sinkus) and Jim Lupo and their children; Elizabeth, Matthew, Nicholas and Timothy, their spouses Justin Guy, Suzanne Hernandez, Megan Anderson and Witney Oberdan, and seven great-grandchildren (Lola Lupo, Audrey Guy, Carissa Guy, Aida Lupo, Greyson Lupo, Anderson Lupo and Sadie Lupo) ; Matthew and Cheryl (Kuchna) Sinkus and their children Kevin, Nicholas and Shelby in Michigan; David and Beth (Bailey) Sinkus and their children Owen and Charlotte in New Mexico; Mary Kay (Sinkus) and Bob Meyering and their children Sarah, Katie, and Michael in Michigan.

Bruno was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of the Lake Church. He had a special place in his heart for the youth of his parish. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Lady of the Lake Youth Ministry.

A rosary service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. and a memorial mass at 11 a.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019