|
|
Carlton R. Haff passed away Feb. 16, 2019 in Lake Havasu City.
Haff was born Oct. 23, 1927 in Amsterdam, New York. Haff was the beloved husband of Missie Jeanne for 53 adventurous years. He met his wife in California and has been an active member of the Lake Havasu City community for the last 23 years. Carl served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a graduate of DeVry University and the Moody Bible Institute. Carl was kind, generous and well-loved.
He was the father of Brian Haff ( deceased), Heather ( Cliff) Cook, Bonnie (Paul) Valdez and stepson James B. Weiler. He was the grandfather of Dawnelle Ward Loveless (Randy), Valerie (Jamie) Ballio, Jack Weiler (Christopher and Melisa) Cook and Joshua Cook as well as many beloved great-grandchildren.
A funeral service for Haff is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Stonebridge Christian Fellowship.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019