Carmella Ann Miedowicz, Age 86, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away in her home November 2, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, September 2, 1934. She joined the U.S. Navy after high school where she met her first husband Harry R. Mulkey. They both left the Navy at the end of their tours to begin a family in Washington State, then moved to Massachusetts, before settling in Arizona in 1968. They were married 25 years and raised five boys; Michael, Joseph, Anthony, John and Thomas. Carmella earned an Associate's degree from Mesa Community College and worked in administration at Mesa Police Department, where she met her 2nd husband Captain Carl A. Miedowicz. They both retired from Mesa Police Department in 1985 and moved to Lake Havasu City. They spent their retirement traveling the world to such places as Egypt, China, Antarctica, South America and Europe, until his death in November 2011, they were married 27 years. Carmella was a believer in faith and regularly attended services at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. She was loved by all and will be missed.
