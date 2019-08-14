|
Carmine passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1943 to Carmine and Mary Petrungaro in Chicago. In 1961, he graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago. He married Sharon, the love of his life in 1963 in California and had three wonderful sons.
Carmine worked for Oroweat Baking Company in California in sales and supervision until his retirement in 2001. They did a 4 month motorhome trip to Alaska and enjoyed several European trips. The family spent many years camping in the High Sierras in California. He also enjoyed going to Minnesota during deer season.
Carmine loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He liked to cook and was good at it. They moved to Havasu in 2003 and made many endearing friendships. He was a member of the Elks and Eagles.
Carmine was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Mark and Rick, sister Angie, daughter-in-law Arlin, seven grandchildren: Lloyd, Anthony, Jenna, Paige, Jacob, Mason and Julia, and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Lamb of God Lutheran Church on Aug. 24, and a celebration of life will be held in California at a later date. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Havasu for the Polidori House in Carmine's name.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019