Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Van Sickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Diane Van Sickle


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Diane Van Sickle Obituary
Carol Diane Van Sickle passed away at age 81 in Lake Havasu City on March 8, 2019. She was born in Long Island, New York on Oct. 6, 1937.
Carol met her husband, Marvin, in California while working at an architectural firm. They were married and have spent 47 years of love and adventure together. They enjoyed collecting street rods, boating, and traveling all over the United States and Mexico in their motor home.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Hazel Schneider.
She will be missed by her loving husband, Marvin Van Sickle, her sons; Willam, John, and Keith Tullar, her grandchildren, and her many friends.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now