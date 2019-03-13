Carol Diane Van Sickle passed away at age 81 in Lake Havasu City on March 8, 2019. She was born in Long Island, New York on Oct. 6, 1937.

Carol met her husband, Marvin, in California while working at an architectural firm. They were married and have spent 47 years of love and adventure together. They enjoyed collecting street rods, boating, and traveling all over the United States and Mexico in their motor home.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Hazel Schneider.

She will be missed by her loving husband, Marvin Van Sickle, her sons; Willam, John, and Keith Tullar, her grandchildren, and her many friends.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary