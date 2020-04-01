|
Carol M. Goen, 85, passed away March 27, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. Carol was born Jan. 22, 1935 to Clyde and Alma Giger in Sarcoxie, Missouri.
Carol and her husband Jack were married June 30, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Together they shared 47 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Carol and Jack owned and operated Goen's Income Tax and Accounting Service in Southern California for many years. They lived in Southern California before making Lake Havasu City her home a year ago.
Carol enjoyed oil painting, traveling and going to casinos.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Jack B. Goen, her parents; Clyde and Alma Giger and her siblings; Fayenell, Ruth, Loren and Ruby.
Carol is survived by her son; Darrell (Alice) Goen, her daughters; Teresa (Bob) Dean and Cindy (Chester) Hipple, her sister; Vera Lea Hansford, her seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
