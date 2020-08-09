Carol Rinaldi, 85, entered into eternal life on July 27, 2020. She was born September 18, 1934 in Rochester, New York. After graduation she worked as a secretary for the Rochester City School District for 33 years. In 1955, she married her soul mate, Tony Rinaldi. They had a son, James Rinaldi, in 1956 and she decided to take time off to spend with him. In 1961, the District wanted her back so badly that it made its offer through a telegram delivered by a park ranger to the family's campground in the Adirondacks. She accepted the offer and remained with them until 1990. There were a lot of tears at her retirement party, as she touched everyone's lives in a very special way. They moved to Lake Havasu City where they started a new career building homes. They called their company Casa De Rico Homes.
She played piano and sang with her beautiful voice in the church choir. She enjoyed reading, playing golf, watching football and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was just a lovely lady!
Carol was a four time survivor of breast cancer.
She is survived by her sister, Dottie (Bud), son, James Rinaldi (Darlene), Grandchildren, Anthony, Ashley, James and Mario and great-grandchild, Cambren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Rinaldi, sister Mary Lou, niece Debbie, nephew Bobby and her parents.
A service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to the Cancer Association of Havasu.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
