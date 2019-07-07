Carol Yvonne Troutman, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Havasu City, AZ on Thursday June 6, 2019 with dear friends by her side.

The oldest of three; she was born September 13, 1942 in Downey, CA to Conrad Carl and Falacia Ann (McNeely) Diem. She was a 1960 graduate of Excelsior High School in Norwalk, CA. Carol married John L. Troutman, October 17, 1978 and resided in Yorba Linda, CA until 1994 when they moved to LHC. She was considered a "work-a-holic" who began working at the young age of 16 years old as a cashier, then a bookkeeper before settling in at Lockheed Federal Credit Union where she worked until her move to LHC. She spent 5 years as a caregiver before finding her place at Hacienda Mini Mart in 1999 where she worked as the Store General Manager until she retired in 2016.

Carol loved spending what time she could with her sister (whom she nicknamed "Boo") as well as other family and friends. In earlier years, she enjoyed time with her husband & friends at the River, boating, traveling, Laughlin, and playing with her dog Bosley.

In her undoubted leadership skills, she was considered "Bossy" to most, and was also referred to by some as being "The White Tornado" due to her incessant cleanliness...her mother used to say; "it was probably a good thing she never had kids of her own, because she would have scrubbed them to death!" Carol and her quirky ways will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her and a special "I love you" and "will forever miss you" with all my love, "Boo".

Carol is survived by her sister Dixie Ann "Boo" (Robert) Teixeira; nieces &

Nephews; great & great-great nieces & nephews, and lifelong family friends; Cindy Steward, Joy Steward, and Laura Smith, who were always there, especially when she needed it most.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John L. Troutman; brother, Eugene C. Diem; her dog "Bosley".

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City. Celebration of life gathering immediately following.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. Published in Today's News Herald from July 7 to July 8, 2019