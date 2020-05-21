|
Carolyn Lois Walters, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on May 9, 2020 when her earthly heart stopped beating. She has joined her family and friends in heaven where she will share her loving heart and beautiful smile for eternity.
She always will be remembered by those who knew her and loved her as a generous loving and loyal family member and friend. She loved her quilting community who supported her and filled her heart with cherished memories. It will be impossible to forget her because she gave us so much to remember.
She is survived by her son Victor Walters and wife Michelle of Grubville, Missouri, Cynthia Taylor of Bend, Oregon, Denice Marsh and husband Wayne of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Brent Walters and wife Melissa of Lonedell, Missouri. She had 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Sister Judy Pederson and husband Pete, Barbara Boyce and husband Denny, Lance Curtis and wife Judy.
Her family and quilting community will miss her greatly but will continue to celebrate the life she loved.
Carolyn had a very strong connection to Hospice of Havasu. Those wishing to donate please forward any donations in her name to Hospice of Havasu.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020