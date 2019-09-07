|
Carolyn M. Jones, 74 of Lake Havasu City Arizona passed peacefully on September 1st with family by her side. Nana, as she was known to her grandchildren, was the heart of the family and always put them first. Carolyn grew up in West Seattle where she met her husband of fifty six years, Warren. They raised their son and daughter in Kent before moving to Hansville, Washington to live on Hood Canal. Carolyn loved the sunshine and enjoyed boating with her husband Warren, vacationing in Mexico, and spending time with her grandchildren. They made their home in Lake Havasu City in 2007.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her father Ray, mother Bernice, brother Allen, sister Marilyn, and granddaughter Amy.
She is survived by her loving husband Warren, son Gary Jones and his wife Michelle of Yakima, Washington, daughter Sheryl Adams and her husband Mark of Gig Harbor, Washington, sister Barbara Mains and her husband Mike of Bothell, Washington, her adored grandchildren Jessica, Danielle, Eric, Lauren, Halley, Karlee and Ava, and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Abby, Felicity, Finley and Dexter, with another grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to Hospice of Lake Havasu, where Carolyn volunteered for seven years.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Love You More.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019