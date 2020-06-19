Carolyn May Geiger passed away peacefully in Las Vegas on May 16, 2020. She was 74. She was born May 15, 1946 and was the daughter of John Rumpff Jr. and Lela May Eddy.

Carolyn graduated from Athens High School in 1964 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 1994. Her hobbies included singing – prior to marriage, she was a member of the choir at the Sayre Episcopal Church – knitting, and playing her favorite video game, Zuma.

Carolyn loved working most of all, not retiring until age 71. Beginning with her first job as a hostess at O'Brien's Inn in Waverly New York, she also held jobs at Ingersoll Rand, Tioga Nursing home as a social worker, Tioga General Hospital as administrative assistant to Dr. Abraham, and as a receptionist/administrative assistant at Hellwig Investment Svcs and Charlie Buttke PLLC, both in Lake Havasu City.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert E. Geiger, daughter Melynda Geiger, and granddaughter Lindy Geiger, all of Lake Havasu City; daughter April (Abby) Geiger of Montreal Canada; sister Shirley Hickson of Daytona Beach Florida; brother John (Jack) Rumpff of Athens, Pennsylvania; as well as several in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Celebration of life memorials will be held at a later date in her hometown of Athens, Pennsylvania.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store