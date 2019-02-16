It is with great sadness that the family of Carrie Ann Meyers announces her passing after an extended battle with cancer on February 9, 2019 at the age of 59.

She will be forever remembered by her husband of 41 years, Greg Meyers, and her children Tamyra, Sean, Miranda, Jessica, Travis, and Zyanna. She will also be lovingly remembered by her mother, Bernadine Edmonson and her surviving siblings; Lorraine, Gary Jr, Malissa and Chandra.

Carrie was preceded in death by her father; Gary Tryon and her brother; Kevin.

Carrie was a loving wife and devoted mother who was known simply as "Mom" by all of the neighborhood kids and friends of her children when they were growing up. She was active in the Charity Events, raising funds for cancer research, and was known for rescuing bulldogs that were in need, or no longer had a home.

A Memorial Service in Memory of Carrie will be held at LifePoint Church in Banning, California to be scheduled at a later date. Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019