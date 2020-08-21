Carroll (Buck) Staley passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at 86 years old.

Carroll was born to Emma May Ward Staley and Walter Staley on March 6, 1934 in Drumsright, Oklahoma.

Carroll worked as a project engineer throughout the world. He retired from Northrup-Gruman in 1992. He and his wife Yvonne moved to Lake Havasu where they enjoyed 27 years of retirement. Carroll was an active member of the Elks Club and Eagles. He had many interests including his gun and knife collection. He also enjoyed boating, golf, shuffleboard and cards with his many friends and family.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, his 4 children, Carroll Jr., Carl, Kim and Eric, ten grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store