Cary Bruce Fanning passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 64 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born in Downey, California on March 15, 1956 to Bruce and Joyce Fanning.
Cary was a passionate man who loved God, Guns, and Family. Cary moved to Havasu in 1984, and married his true love, Jill, on November 16, 1985. He started Cary's Carpets Inc. with Jill in November, 1989. They merged with Rug Hut 10 years ago, creating a solid family based business.
Cary was a good friend of Bill W. for 14 years. He changed his life, and because of that; Cary was able to reach out and help many people in the rooms. He was a strong, stable member and shared his experience, strength, and hope with all.
He will be deeply missed.
Cary is preceded in death by his father; Bruce Fanning.
He is survived by his loving wife; Jill Fanning, mother; Joyce Fanning, sons; Carry Fanning, II, Chris Fanning, and Eric Finley, daughter; Faith Finley, sister; Cindy Stanaker, and seven grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, McCulloch Campus at 1605 South McCulloch on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2020