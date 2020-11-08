Catherine was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Glen E. Hansen and Marion Catherine (Anderson) Hansen. The family left Dearborn, Michigan with greater career opportunities and milder year round temperatures in Westchester, California. After graduating from Westchester High School, she attended a business school for a short time then married Ronald E. Johnston. They moved to Saugus, California in the Santa Clarita Valley, a wonderful town to raise their three young sons who attended great schools and were involved in may sports and scouts.
Catherine was employed at the Regional Library in nearby Valencia, California and then at the library in Newhall, California where she was second in charge. After seven years she changed careers and worked as a secretary for Lockheed Aerospace in Burbank, California for 10 ½ years. During that time she married Ron Erazim and after his retirement in 1990, they moved full time to Lake Havasu, Arizona where they'd had a home for a few years. They enjoyed boating and visiting with friends at the Elks Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where they were both members.
Catherine was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, The Right to Life League, The Elkettes Lodge, The Eagles Auxillary, The NRA and The London Bridge Republican Women.
Catherine was so proud of her three sons who were so thoughtful, kind and generous.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, her only brother Royce Hansen, her husband Ronald Johnston and her husband Ron Erazim.
She is survived by her sons, Doug (Cara), Scott (Sharon) and David; her grandsons, Nolan and Brad; and her granddaughter Carol.
