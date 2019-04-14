Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Korte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Korte


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Korte Obituary
Charles Korte
Nov. 11, 1936 - April 3, 2019

Charles Korte, 82, passed away at his Lake Havasu City home on April 3, 2019. Charles was born on November 11, 1936 in Detroit, MI to Aloysius and Clara (Kramer) Korte.
He worked as a computer supervisor for GM and EDS. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1956-1958. For entertainment, Charles liked to go bowling and golfing.
Charles is survived by his wife Delores; son Paul (Rhonda) Korte; his grandchildren, Traci Jo Korte, Paul Korte Jr., and Michael Korte Jr.; his step children, Melanie Victory, Diana Mathis, and Tony Victory. He is preceded in death by his parents and his other son Michael Korte.
The family would like donations in Charles' name to go to any association for heart, emphysema, C.O.P.D., or Alzheimer's research.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Korte Family at www.mohavememorial.com. Care was placed into the hands of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now