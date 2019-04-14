Charles Korte

Nov. 11, 1936 - April 3, 2019



Charles Korte, 82, passed away at his Lake Havasu City home on April 3, 2019. Charles was born on November 11, 1936 in Detroit, MI to Aloysius and Clara (Kramer) Korte.

He worked as a computer supervisor for GM and EDS. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1956-1958. For entertainment, Charles liked to go bowling and golfing.

Charles is survived by his wife Delores; son Paul (Rhonda) Korte; his grandchildren, Traci Jo Korte, Paul Korte Jr., and Michael Korte Jr.; his step children, Melanie Victory, Diana Mathis, and Tony Victory. He is preceded in death by his parents and his other son Michael Korte.

The family would like donations in Charles' name to go to any association for heart, emphysema, C.O.P.D., or Alzheimer's research.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Korte Family at www.mohavememorial.com. Care was placed into the hands of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019