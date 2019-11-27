Home

Charles Leon Hamilton, a longtime resident of Lake Havasu City, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019.
He was born Feb. 24, 1940 in Palestine, Ohio to Harold and June Hamilton. His younger brother, Harold Hamilton, preceded him in death. He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia, three sons Trent, Jerry and Kirk, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the National Guard and was on the National Guard shooting team in Pomona, California. Most of his life he worked in construction as a cement truck driver. "Lee" was known for riding his springer front end Harley around town. He and Pat took many long Harley rides with their friends. They also loved to travel in their motor home. All who knew him will miss him.
Arrangements will be handled by the Neptune Society.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
