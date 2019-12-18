Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ostergaard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Olaf Ostergaard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Olaf Ostergaard Obituary
Beloved son, brother and father, Charles Olaf Ostergaard, entered heaven at the young age of 36, on Oct. 31, 2019 in Lake Havasu City.
Charles was born in San Francisco on Dec. 23, 1982 to Leroy and Carol Ostergaard. He came into this world larger than life and continued to carve his own path whether in the water or on the slopes. He loved music and always marched to the beat of his own drum. His heart was infinite for his family and friends. He lived in Lake Havasu City for four years. He loved fishing, boating, surfing, snowboarding, and playing his drums with his family and friends.
He leaves behind his parents Ed and Carol Ostergaard, Brother Chris Ostergaard and family, sister Faye McDonald and family, grandparents Bob and Lorelee Mogg, grandfather Roy Ostergaard, aunts, Uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his fiancé Jamie Petschlag and son Leo.
He was loved deeply and will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held in Mission Viejo, California in January 2020.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Charles's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -