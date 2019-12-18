|
Beloved son, brother and father, Charles Olaf Ostergaard, entered heaven at the young age of 36, on Oct. 31, 2019 in Lake Havasu City.
Charles was born in San Francisco on Dec. 23, 1982 to Leroy and Carol Ostergaard. He came into this world larger than life and continued to carve his own path whether in the water or on the slopes. He loved music and always marched to the beat of his own drum. His heart was infinite for his family and friends. He lived in Lake Havasu City for four years. He loved fishing, boating, surfing, snowboarding, and playing his drums with his family and friends.
He leaves behind his parents Ed and Carol Ostergaard, Brother Chris Ostergaard and family, sister Faye McDonald and family, grandparents Bob and Lorelee Mogg, grandfather Roy Ostergaard, aunts, Uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his fiancé Jamie Petschlag and son Leo.
He was loved deeply and will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held in Mission Viejo, California in January 2020.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Charles's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019