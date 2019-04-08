Charles "Chuck" Stanley Rygiel, 82, passed away on January 5, 2019, at home in Claremore, OK. Charles was a retired teacher from Mohave Community College, Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Charles was born in Greensburg, PA and moved to Avondale, AZ in 1951 with his parents and brother. The family operated a Chevron service station until 1985.

Charles graduated in 1954 from Litchfield Park High School, served 3 1/2 in the Air Force, and received his bachelor's and master's degree in business education. While attending Northern Arizona University, he operated a shell station for 6 years.

Charles moved with his family to Lake Havasu City in 1971. He was the first vocational coordinator for Lake Havasu high School, a position he held for 5 years.

In the fall of 1975, he took a position of business teacher with the newly created Mohave Community College where he taught accounting, marketing, computer accounting, business math as well as other business education subjects. Charles retired in 1993 to live in Colorado full time, close to Durango, CO.

Charles loved being outdoors: hiking, hunting and maintaining his trees and lawn.

Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty. Daughter Linda Lambert, of Nebraska and son Chuck of Claremore, OK. Two grandsons, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.