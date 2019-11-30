|
Chuck "The Blind Guy" Vaughn, age 69, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Charles was born in Los Angeles California on July 12, 1950 to Charles and Lois Vaughn. He graduated from Gardena High School in 1968. Worked with Conrock for 30 years.
In 1988, he married June Miodowski in Las Vegas Nevada.
Together they lived in Lake Havasu City for 17 years. He enjoyed Bowling, softball, NASCAR, boating & camping, motorcycles, fixing cars. He was an active participant in city council meetings and a member of the parks & rec board. A very active handyman around the house. He also enjoyed coffee with the Mayor in Lake Havasu City. Charles was preceded in death by his Mother and sister.
He is survived by his Wife, June Vaughn: Daughter's Deanna & Chris, Son Chuck (Deby). Grandchildren Chas & Hayley.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019