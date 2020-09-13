Christopher Alan Kidd was called home to be with his loving Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, after complications to a recent medical procedure at the Lake Havasu Regional Hospital this past Tuesday.

Chris was born to Tommy Lee & Cynthia Ann (Dykes) Kidd on September 20th, 1957 in Casper, Wyoming. After graduating high school, Chris attended college in Casper, Wyoming where he earned an Associate Degree in accounting.

Chris worked for the USPS in Rapid City, SD for over 33 years until his retirement in 2016. After Chris retired he moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ, where he could be closer to his mother Cynthia (Cindy) Kidd who also resides in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Soon after moving to Lake Havasu City, Chris became a member at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was also employed. He was also involved in the Church's praise team.

Chris enjoyed being close to his mother and being able to help her in any way that he could. He especially enjoyed their morning walks where they could catch up with all of yesterday's news and adventures.

Chris was a well loved and giving member of the community and very much a part of the daily lives of the teachers, students, and staff at the Calvary Academy.

He was preceded in death by father, Tommy Lee Kidd (1994), sister, Elizabeth Gail (Kidd) Anderson (2008), and brother, David Wayne Kidd (2017).

Chris is survived by his mother, Cynthia Ann (Dykes) Kidd of Lake Havasu City, AZ., sister Anita Kay (Kidd) Lambert and her husband Ronald Dwayne Lambert of Ninilchik, AK.

A Celebration of Life will be held on his 63rd birthday, the 20th of September, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1605 McCulloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ. at 3:00 p.m.

Chris' desire was that all donations should be given to Calvary Academy to help further the Christian education of the children that he so cherished working with.

A reception will follow the Celebration of Life service in the basement of Calvary Baptist Church.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.

