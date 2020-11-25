1/
Christopher Bosco
Christopher Bosco, of Lake Havasu City, passed away suddenly on Nov. 23, 2020. He was a loving son, brother and father, as well as, a friend to many. Pre-deceased by his father Steve, he is survived by his mother Rita, brother Michael, sister-in-law Nicole, children Domanic, Jasmine and Janessa, nephews and nieces Talon, Kylie, Rosie, Jaxson and Hannah.
Christopher grew up in Mahopac, New York. He moved to Lake Havasu City in 2006. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, and was an all around sports fan. He loved his children more than anything else. He always had fond memories and great stories about hanging out with his friends in Lake Baldwin, New York and his many years of playing CYO basketball. He was a gentle giant and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
