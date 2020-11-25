Christopher Bosco, of Lake Havasu City, passed away suddenly on Nov. 23, 2020. He was a loving son, brother and father, as well as, a friend to many. Pre-deceased by his father Steve, he is survived by his mother Rita, brother Michael, sister-in-law Nicole, children Domanic, Jasmine and Janessa, nephews and nieces Talon, Kylie, Rosie, Jaxson and Hannah.
Christopher grew up in Mahopac, New York. He moved to Lake Havasu City in 2006. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, and was an all around sports fan. He loved his children more than anything else. He always had fond memories and great stories about hanging out with his friends in Lake Baldwin, New York and his many years of playing CYO basketball. He was a gentle giant and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.
